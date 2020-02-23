Deepika Padukone's Stylish Airport Look Consist of Black Biker Shorts Paired With a Denim Jacket (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses from the tinsel town. The leggy lass can surely be tagged as a diva from Bollywood who loves to experiment when it comes to fashion. Be it going over the top or being subtle in the style department, the Padmaavat babe rarely dials a wrong number when it comes to her stylish looks. Thanks to her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, DP always makes headlines for all the right reasons when it's about couture. Last night, our shutterbugs clicked Deepika at the Mumbai airport and well she did introduce us to a little different wardrobe this time. Deepika Padukone's Latest Look in Red Hot Erdem Ensemble Is Ultra Classy! (View Pics).

As we all know how airport these days have turned into a runway and almost every celebrity wants to get papped looking their best. Following the league, Deepika was seen opting for a black biker short which she paired it up with a white shirt and a blue oversized denim jacket. Further, a pair of black reflectors, neatly done hair, white shoes and hoop earrings is how she rounded her overall look. Also, seems like DP adores white shirts as earlier she has given the style critics an almost similar look sans the jacket. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled the Sequined Saree Better?

We liked the fact how Padukone's look is all easy-breezy, especially the biker shorts look super comfortable. It's a thumbs up from us for this look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen playing Ranveer Singh's wife in '83. Coming back to the style scoop, tell us what do you think about the biker shorts worn by Deepika at the airport? Stay tuned!