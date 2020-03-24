Fashion Face-Off: When Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda Flaunted Their Love for the Striped Sabyasachi Saree but Here’s How Kriti Repeated Hers!

Fashion Face-Off - Deepika Padukone vs Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It would be safe to adjudge that the tinsel town is now fashion-aware, courtesy the rising brigade of fashion stylists! Also, edgy fashion, quirky styles and dynamic trends are a norm for the B-townies. While fashion designers incept creations, these stylists promote these creations through the tinsel town beauties who flaunt the creations through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. While the styling precisions of these fashion stylists are the reckoning force for some of the finest fashion moments, they also lead to inadvertent fashion face-offs. The latest ones to be trapped in this fashion face-off are Deepika Padukone and Kriti Kharbanda. The ensemble in question is the famed candy-striped saree by Sabyasachi, inspired by the 60s from the collection that boasted of a right blend of coquettish glamour and feline sportiness. Deepika Padukone flaunted this saree way back in 2018 when she picked up an award from the Italian Consulate. Kriti had attended the wedding festivities of her sister and flaunted this striped saree from Sabyasachi's Spring Summer Collection in 2018. She repurposed the saree, this time for yet another round of wedding festivities, dressed to nines in this playful six-yard.

While Deepika's love for classics like monochrome and stripes isn’t new, we love how the diva constantly revisits the trusty style, adds a twist and elevates the sartorial bar. On the other hand, Kriti's fashion game is minimalist chic with occasional vibes of experimental styles but with a serious ability to infuse life even in the dullest of styles. Who looked better in the candy-striped Sabyasachi saree? Here's a closer look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika accepted an award from the Italian Consulate and a candy-striped sari teamed with a black full-sleeve blouse, embellished at the cuffs and a white tiger crest belt, all from Sabyasachi. A crisp hairdo and a subtle makeup of defined eyes and bright lips rounded out her look.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti opted for the candy-striped saree teamed with a sleeveless black thin strapped blouse and the white tiger crest belt. Delicate earrings, centre-parted sleek hair coupled with a subtle glam of nude lips, delicately lined eyes and defined eyebrows completed her look.

In 2018, Kriti took to the striped saree and teamed it with a black belt, thin-strapped blouse, polka and emerald danglers by Bespoke Vintage Jewels. Sleek hair and subtle glam upped her look.

Fashion Face-Off - Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda

While Deepika flaunted her love for feted designer Sabyasachi for the umpteenth time, this simple yet chic look reaffirms how she aces at the easy does it game impeccably. Meanwhile, Kriti's tryst with the saree is all kinds of wow and the dividing element is her crisp blouse. Showing how repeating is cool, we love Kriti's styles.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 with Ranveer Singh. Kriti will be seen with beau Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish along with Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.