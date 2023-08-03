The India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is currently taking place in New Delhi with its finale being on August 2, 2023. The fashion week so far has been graced by several prominent celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty and Kiara Advani who turned showstoppers for several popular designers. From ace designers like Ritu Kumar to Rimzim Dadu who marked her ICW debut this year, the fashion week saw participation from major names in the fashion industry. Ananya Panday Steals the Show With Designer Rimzim Dadu’s 'Golden Girl' Look at India Couture Week 2023 (Watch Video).

Speaking of designers, fishtail lehengas are back in vogue or so it seems. From designing showstopper outfits with thigh-high slit lehengas to mini cholis that look like bralettes, fashion designers are probably reinventing the age-old classics. While all the collections looked equally charming, we have some personal favourites. Kiara Advani's pink showstopper outfit for Falguni & Shane Peacock being the ultimate one. We loved its design, colour palette and how she carried it. Next in line is Ananya Panday's outfit by Rimzim Dadu which made her look like a golden beauty. Now, to check out other names from our list of favourites, we recommend you keep scrolling the page! India Couture Week 2023: Anamika Khanna's Latest Collection Features a Marriage of Old World with Contemporary Settings (View Photos).

Kiara Advani for Falguni & Shane Peacock

Aditi Rao Hydari for Ritu Kumar

Ranbir Kapoor for Kunal Rawal

Sobhita Dhulipala for Rohit Gandhi - Rahul Khanna

Ananya Panday for Rimizim Dadu

Athiya Shetty for Anamika Khanna

Disha Patani for Dolly J

Prominent fashion designer, Rahul Mishra displayed his collection for the finale night on August 2, 2023. Keep checking out this space to know more about his collection.

