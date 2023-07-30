New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday’s ramp walk for designer Rimzim Dadu’s show at India Couture Week 2023 truly proved that she is a stunning diva on the runway.

Decked up in a golden shimmery ensemble, Ananya on Sunday oozed oomph with her hot walk at the gala. She owned the ramp on Sunday and how.

The muse for the fashion gala expressed her excitement for the show and told ANI, “I am feeling amazing and great. She made me a golden bird. So I am so happy.”

On being asked to share her way-to-go outfits, Ananya told ANI, “I think people see me mostly in track pants and chappals and shorts. So, I feel comfortable in such outfits. They can be easily carried”

As the actor told she felt nervous while she walk on the ramp she added, “I have to go with it. I started getting nervous in my ramp walk I don’t know how it came out. somehow I managed that. I look out with my team before the show started.”

Ananya’s ‘Golden bird’ look featured a golden slit skirt with a leaf structure on it paired with a matching blouse with mesh and lace, radiating grace and sophistication. She chose earrings to accessorize her look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

Rimzim Dadu, who is renowned for their originality and creative vision, keeps breaking down barriers with her ingenuity. She gave a magnificent homage to the collection this year, which captures the infinite variety of ocean tides by morphing from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion.

Talking about her collection Rimzim Dadu told ANI, “My designs are organic. I love playing with materials. Breaking materials apart or putting them together, for me serve as a starting point for my thought process.

I love playing with metallics. They are usually part of all my collections. So. different shades of metallic like golden and silver, I love working with.”

On being asked about Ananya as her showstopper Rimzim told ANI,” Ananya is a youth style icon and she embodies my design aesthetics. So I feel for us she was the perfect fit.”

Rimzim Dadu’s show marked the sixth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2. (ANI)

