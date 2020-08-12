Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant again! Yes, the Bollywood beauty is now becoming a mother of two and she officially released a statement regarding the same. She and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Now, the Nawab couple is all set to welcome a new member to the family. Kareena's fans know that she is a pro in the style department. When it came it pregnancy style, she set a whole new standard and raised the bar of fashion with her modish appearances.

She had no inhibitions in showing off her baby bump in events and shows and kept working through out her journey. In fact, she owned the soon-to-be-mom phase with utter grace and fancy. Here is a quick throwback to the moments when she made maternity style the 'it' thing with her gorgeous appearances!

The Basic

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dazzling Traditional Avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Red Carpet Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Chic Appearance

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Nawabi Glamour

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Monochrome Magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Pastel Power

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena and Saif's joint statement regarding the 'good news' says, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." Well, we can't wait to see the new set of pictures of Bebo flaunting the baby bump in style, once again!

