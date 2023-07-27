The popular online series Made in Heaven stars Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) The plot of the series revolves around their wedding planning venture and their utterly chaotic lives. These two business owners will do everything it takes to launch their enterprise. Made in Heaven Season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Teases Exciting Update About Series.

Tara Khanna, the iconic character played by Sobhita Dhulipala in the blockbuster web series, has been a major source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Her web series aesthetic made it tough to look away from her on-screen and added sassiness to her persona. Designer Poornamrita had received instructions from Zoya Akhtar to make the appearance classy and refined. Tara Khanna's character was stylish and exuded every bit of grace and charisma, wearing anything from gorgeous saree ensembles to monochromatic looks. Let's have a look at some of the best styles carried by Tara Khanna in the Web series Made in Heaven.

Iconic Red Saree Look

Fashion connoisseurs will all agree that the red saree was among the show's top looks. Tara looked every bit the queen that she was in the red saree, along with the crimson blouse and golden polki necklace. Her skin tone was well complemented by the saree's vibrant colour, which also highlighted her attractive features. Her makeup was natural yet glam, with a bold red lip that completed the overall image. Her hair was fashioned in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Tara Khanna Red Saree (Photo Credits: Facebook)

All-Jewel Look

In Tara Khanna's most iconic look, the sparkling jewellery captured the attention as she wears nothing but loads of jewels while sitting in a bathtub. Her bracelets and rings glittered in the tub, and her necklace and earrings sparkled. Her wrists and neck were exquisitely adorned with the tiny chains of her jewellery, which gave her already magnificent appearance some glitz.

Tara Khanna All-Jewel Look (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Contemporary Saree Ensemble

Tara's uber personality really floored us as she was dressed in a silk saree featuring yellow and turquoise blue stripes. To accentuate her inherent beauty, she paired her elegant sari with a soft yellow mandarin-collared shirt. She flaunted her carefree demeanour as she donned gold chandelier earrings that dangled down her shoulders. Sobhita Dhulipala, The Night Manager Actress, Sheds Light on Prejudice Against Actors from Modelling Background: They're Called Glam Dolls.

Tara Khanna Yellow Striped Saree (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Two-Toned Red Saree

This is one of the best looks of Tara Khanna, as it exudes elegance and power at the same time. Sobhita looked gorgeous in a two-toned red saree paired with an elbow-length sleeve printed blouse. The whole ensemble is topped with a vibrant green layered necklace and a green bindi.

Tara Khanna Two-Tones Red Saree (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Monochrome Look

The actress looked gorgeous in a monochrome dhoti saree that she accessorised with a stylish black halter-neck bodysuit covered in sequins. Her sleek bun finished off the exquisite look, which put everyone in awe of her exquisite elegance.

Tara Khanna Fashion (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Tara Khanna has become the epitome of fashion and elegance. Sobhita Dhulipala’s this character will last for a long time in the fashion game. Apart from the above, the actress slayed many other books in her series Made in Heaven. With Made in Heaven 2 in line, fashion enthusiasts can’t wait to see Tara Khanna setting new fashion standards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).