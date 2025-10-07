South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who started dating in 2022, tied the knot on December 4, 2024 the iconic Annapurna Studios, a venue built by his grandfather and legendary Telugu actor-politician Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Their relationship captured the attention of fans and media, with their journey sparking curiosity and excitement. The Thandel actor recently opened up about his relationship with Sobhita and shared how their love story began. Akhil Akkineni’s Wife Zainab Ravdjee Celebrates Her First Birthday With Akkineni Family; Nagarjuna, Amala and Naga Chaitanya Join the Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Love Story Began Through Instagram

Naga Chaitanya recently sat down for an interview with Jagapathi Babu on the ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. During the interaction, the Telugu star revealed that Instagram brought him and Sobhita together. He said, "We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after we met."

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram Post

He also called Sobhita his biggest support system. During a rapid-fire round, Naga Chaitanya was asked to name one thing he can't live without, the actor immediately replied, "Sobhita, my wife."

When Sobhita Did Not Talk to Naga Chaitanya for a Few Days

During the interview, Naga Chaitanya recalled how a misunderstanding caused a rift between them, leading to Sobhita not talking to him for a few days. Sharing Sobhita's reaction to one of his songs from Thandel, he said, "She was angry with me because of the song "Bujji Thalli". It's actually the nickname I have given to her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didnt talk to me for a few days, butwhy would I do that?" ‘I Call Her Bujji Thalli’: Naga Chaitanya Reveals Wife Sobhita Dhulipala Was Upset Over ‘Thandel’ Song Release; Here’s the Endearing Reason.

Watch the Promo of ‘Jayammu Nischyammu Raa’

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s Work Front

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in the Telugu hit Thandel, next has NC24, a mythological thriller directed by Karthik Verma Dandu. On the other hand, Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

