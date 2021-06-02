Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most stylish actors in the South film industry. The Arjun Reddy star enjoys a massive fan following on social media; he has over 12 million followers on Instagram. Vijay Deverakonda predominantly works in Telegu films. In 2011, he made his acting debut with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy film Nuvvila. Later, he gained all popularity for his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. He came into the limelight after he featured as a lead actor in the 2016 popular film Pelli Choopulu and after that, there was no looking back for the handsome actor.

Apart from his brilliant acting skills, he is also known for his good looks and unique fashion sense. His conventional fashion style has turned millions of heads in the past few years. Be it pastel-hued suits to co-ord sets, he can carry off any outfit effortlessly. Female fans go gaga over his looks. From airport looks to red carpet looks, he always makes sure to display some major men’s fashion goals. Each and every time, Vijay challenges his own fashion game. Now, here are some pictures of the Arjun Reddy star which proves he is a true fashionista. Take a look:

Beige Shorts with Off-White Round Neck Full-Sleeve Tee

Formals With Skull Cap and Leather Sandal

Comfy Co-Ord Set

White Kurta Set With Black Jacket

Pastel-Hued Suit

Casual Hooded Jacket With Solid Joggers

Printed Trouser With Solid Black Duster Coat and Matching Shirt

Printed Suit

Recently, Vijay Devarakonda has won the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable man 2020 title. In the history of the most desirable series, he has become the first person to win the title 3 times in a row. Apart from Telegu films, Vijay is making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannath's Liger alongside Ananya Panday.

