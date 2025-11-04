Rashmika Mandanna has finally given fans a clear look at her sparkling engagement ring and her reaction has made hearts melt across social media! The actress, who got engaged to Vijay Deverakonda in October 2025, appeared on Zee5 Telugu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa hosted by Jagapathi Babu, where her ring became the highlight of the episode. Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘I’ve Never Felt I’ve Made It’ as She Gears Up for 'The Girlfriend' Release.

Zee5 Telugu Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna Shows Off Engagement Ring

The Girlfriend actress looked radiant in a printed suit as she greeted the audience with her signature Korean hearts. But what caught everyone’s eye was the dazzling engagement ring on her finger, confirming what her team had already shared that she and Vijay Deverakonda are officially engaged. During the candid conversation, host Jagapathi Babu couldn’t resist teasing her about the “Vijays” in her life. With a grin, he joked, “Vijay Deverakonda, friendship. Vijay Sethupathi, fan. And Thalapathy Vijay, all-time fan. So you’ve owned vijayam (success) and Vijay, I guess.”

Rashmika Mandanna Blushes

Rashmika burst into laughter at his witty remark and even gave the audience a playful wink. When Jagapathi Babu showed her an old childhood picture, she mentioned it was taken in Chennai. He quipped again, “So you were a fan of Vijay then too,” sending everyone into laughter once more. As the conversation continued, Jagapathi Babu noticed the rings on Rashmika’s fingers and asked curiously, “So are these rings sentimental or…?” Rashmika, smiling softly, replied, “They’re very important rings.” The host then added, “I’m sure one of those rings is your favourite and there’s a history behind it.” Blushing, Rashmika responded, “I am enjoying it,” as the audience cheered loudly. ‘Thamma’: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals How She Prepared To Play a Betaal in Her New Film, Calls It ‘Challenging Yet Creatively Thrilling’.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engagement

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad earlier in October. Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that the engagement did indeed take place and revealed that the wedding is likely planned for February 2026. Though the couple has yet to share official pictures or make a public announcement, fans are already buzzing with excitement. With Rashmika’s recent appearance and that glowing blush, it’s safe to say love is definitely in the air for this much-loved Tollywood pair.

