Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu that is celebrated with great devotion across India. This day falls on the ninth day i.e., Navami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, which corresponds to October–November in the Gregorian calendar. Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, is observed on Shukla Navami day during the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Navami 2025 falls on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The word 'Akshaya' means 'eternal' or 'imperishable', symbolising lasting prosperity, good fortune, and spiritual growth. In this article, let's know more about Akshaya Navami 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami 2025 Date

Akshaya Navami 2025 falls on Friday, October 31.

Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami 2025 Timings

Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami Purvahna Time is from 06:49 am to 10:03 am

The Navami tithi begins at 10:06 on October 30 and will end at 10:03 on October 31, 2025

Akshaya Navami Significance

Akshaya Navami holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu, as it is said that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi bless devotees who observe rituals on this day with endless happiness and wealth. As the name Akshaya suggests, the reward of doing any charitable or devotional activities on this day would never diminish and would benefit the person not only in this life but also in next incarnations.

Celebrations

On this auspicious day, devotees worship the Amla i.e., Indian Gooseberry tree, considering it sacred and a manifestation of Lord Vishnu. Many people perform puja under the Amla tree, offer food to Brahmins, and donate to the poor, as acts of charity done today are believed to yield everlasting benefits.

According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Navami marks the beginning of Satya Yuga, the first of the four eras (Yugas) in Hindu cosmology. It is observed two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Hence, Akshaya Navami day is also known as Satya Yugadi and it is very significant for Daan-Punya activities.

