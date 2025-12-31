New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

On New Year's Eve 2025, police and cybersecurity analysts are warning mobile phone users of a significant spike in digital scams. Scammers are actively leveraging popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and SMS, to disguise malicious links and phishing attempts within the high volume of legitimate festive greetings and messages with wishes and images currently being exchanged.

The holiday period traditionally sees a massive surge in online wishes. Attackers utilise this increased traffic to camouflage their activities, hoping users will be less vigilant when opening messages that appear to be festive, like "Happy New Year" (HNY 2026) greetings, offers for high-definition images, links to greeting apps or free offers from brands as gifts. How To Say 'Happy New Year 2026' and ‘Holiday Greetings’ in Different Languages? Global New Year Wishes & Etiquette Guide.

Common Happy New Year Greetings and Message Scams

Authorities have identified several recurring scam formats circulating this New Year's season aimed at compromising user data or devices. Happy New Year 2026 Wishes Scam: Police Warn Against Clicking ‘Happy New Year’ Photos, WhatsApp Links and APK Files; How To Stay Safe.

One prevalent tactic involves a "secret message" or "magic link." Users receive prompts inviting them to "touch the blue line" to reveal a surprise 2026 message. Clicking these links often redirects the browser to websites filled with invasive adware. In more severe cases, it can trigger malware downloads or attempt to access the user's contact list to propagate the spam further.

Another common variation promises free gifts, significant data packages, or lottery wins supposedly sponsored by major e-commerce or telecom brands to celebrate the new year. Messages like, "Happy New Year! To celebrate 2026, [Brand Name like Amazon/Flipkart/Jio/AirTel] is giving away free gifts/50GB data to the first 1,000 users. Click here to claim," are mostly fake and avoid clicking on any links given in these messages.

These are classic phishing schemes. The links lead to fake websites designed to mimic legitimate brands, intending to harvest personal information, login credentials, or banking details.

Furthermore, users should be cautious of invitations to download "Custom 3D Greeting Card" makers or apps promising HD New Year 2026 images. These links often bypass official app stores and prompt the download of malicious Android Package Kits (APKs). Once installed, these fraudulent apps often demand excessive device permissions, such as access to photos, contacts, and the microphone, to mine private data. Did Paris Scrap Live New Year's Eve Concert on Champs-Élysées and Decide To Replace It With a Pre-Recorded New Year 2026 Celebration Video? Here's the Truth.

Recognising Red Flags in Happy New Year Messages

Cybersecurity experts advise users to scrutinise incoming messages for specific warning signs before clicking or forwarding anything.

The most critical indicator is the URL structure. While legitimate brand links are straightforward (e.g., amazon.com), scam links often use unfamiliar extensions or variations, such as brand-newyear-gift.xyz or shortened URLs designed to mask the true destination.

Another major red flag is manufactured urgency. Messages claiming an offer "expires in 10 minutes or Few Days" or requiring the user to "forward to 10 contacts or groups to unlock" a reward are almost invariably scams. Legitimate corporations and genuine marketing campaigns rarely use such tactics. Additionally, poor grammar and spelling in messages purporting to be from official sources are immediate warning signs.

On platforms like WhatsApp, messages labelled "Forwarded many times" should be viewed with high scepticism.

Steps for Protection Against Greeting Card Scams

Security professionals emphasise a "golden rule" for messaging app safety: any message demanding to be forwarded to others to receive a reward is a scam.

Users are advised not to click on links from unknown numbers or links sent to open Greeting Cards by friends. If a contact sends a suspicious link, it is recommended to verify with them via a separate message whether they intended to send it. For alleged brand giveaways, users should visit the official website directly rather than relying on links circulating in chats.

If a user mistakenly clicks a suspicious link, immediate action can limit potential damage. Experts recommend immediately disconnecting from Wi-Fi and mobile data to stop potential malware communication, running a scan with a reputable mobile antivirus app, and changing passwords for potentially compromised accounts using a different, secure device.

Prioritise Personal Happy New Year Greetings and Texts Over Viral Forwards

In light of these risks, digital safety advocates are encouraging a shift in how greetings are shared this holiday season. Experts recommend that users opt for sending personalised, text-based messages and New Year Greetings quotes rather than relying on mass-forwarded images or links from unverified third-party sources. Here are a few personalised text-based templates you can use for 2026. These wishes and messages are authentic and distinct from the mass-forwarded spam messages.

Happy New Year Wishes For Professional Contacts & Colleagues

Wishing you a productive and successful 2026. It has been great working with you this past year, and I look forward to new collaborations in the New Year. Happy New Year!

Happy 2026! May the year ahead bring new opportunities and growth for you and your team. Have a wonderful celebration.

Sending you my best wishes for the year ahead. May 2026 be a year of significant achievements and professional milestones. Happy New Year!

HNY 2026 Messages For Friends & Family (Best For WhatsApp, Telegram or Dating Apps)

Taking a moment to send a personal note instead of a forward, Happy New Year! I hope 2026 brings you good health, happiness, and plenty of time for us to catch up properly.

Happy New Year! Thank you for being such an important part of my 2025. Wishing you and your family nothing but the best as we step into 2026.

No AI Images, no Scam links, just a genuine wish from me to you: May 2026 be your best year yet. Can't wait to see what you achieve this year!

Short & Sweet Happy New Year Greetings (Best for SMS)

Happy New Year 2026! Wishing you peace and prosperity in the coming year.

Cheers to 2026! May it be a year full of laughter and good news for you.

Wishing you a safe and happy New Year. Here’s to a fresh start in 2026!

Safe and Witty Message Acknowledging the Happy New Year Greetings Scams

I’m skipping the forwarded images and suspicious links this year to keep things safe! Just wanted to send a simple, real text to say Happy New Year. Wishing you a fantastic 2026.

Happy New Year’s Eve 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Messages & Quotes To Send To Loved Ones!

Writing a unique message not only authenticates the sender's identity but also effectively bypasses the security vulnerabilities often hidden within viral images and external links. By prioritising simple, direct communication over automated forwards, users can ensure their New Year’s wishes remain safe, secure, and genuine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).