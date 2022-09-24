Bathukamma is a festival that represents the cultural spirit of Telangana. It is a nine-day festival which starts on Mahalaya Amavasya and ends on Durgashtami. It is the most important and significant festival of Telangana. Bathukamma is a colourful floral festival celebrated by the women of Telangana. It is linked with the state's cultural identity. During the first five days of the festival, women clean their courtyard with water mixed with cow dung and draw Rangoli using a batter of rice. As you draw Rangoli observing Bathukamma 2022, we at LatestLY have bought together easy Rangoli designs that you can try for the festival.

In Telugu, Bathukamma means "Mother Goddess comes alive." Goddess Mahagauri, also known as the life-giver, is worshipped during this festival. Historically, it meant the festival of life and was celebrated to thank goddess Parvati for the crop harvest and income generated with her blessings. As you worship Gauri Devi and celebrate Bathukamma 2022, here are beautiful Rangoli designs that you can try out for the festival. Bathukamma 2022 Start Date in Telangana: Know Origin, Significance and Ways of Celebrating the Crop Harvest Festival With Flowers for Worshipping Goddess Gauri.

Bathukamma Special Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Rangoli Design

Colourful Bathukamma Rangoli

Rangoli For Bathukamma

Beautiful Rangoli Patterns

Celebrating Bathukamma, women dress up in traditional attire and adorn jewels and other accessories. On the final day of Bathukamma, men go out and gather flowers like gunuka, tangedu and chamanti and the entire household arranges them in stacks. Preparing Bathukamma flower stacks is an art and needs careful attention. Wishing everyone a Happy Bathukamma 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2022 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).