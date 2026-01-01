Hyderabad, January 1: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (Telangana ACB) concluded 2025 with an intensified anti-corruption drive, arresting 273 government officials across 199 corruption cases. According to the bureau’s annual report, officials seized INR 57.17 lakh in bribe money, of which INR 35.89 lakh was returned to complainants.

During the year, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 199 cases, including 157 trap cases in which officials were caught accepting bribes. The bureau also booked 15 disproportionate assets cases and 26 cases of other criminal misconduct. In addition, 115 prosecution sanctions were secured, leading to the filing of charge sheets.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana arrested 273 officials and registered 199 corruption cases in 2025, marking a sharp year-on-year rise, according to its annual report released recently. The bureau recorded 157 trap cases, 15 disproportionate assets cases worth INR 96.13 crore, intensified enforcement in the final quarter, and pursued high-profile cases.

As part of its anti-corruption enforcement, the ACB conducted 54 surprise checks at sub-registrar offices, RTA check posts, and welfare hostels. It also initiated 26 regular enquiries into corruption allegations. A QR code-based complaint system was introduced to make reporting easier. International Anti-Corruption Day 2025: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness Against Corruption.

To strengthen anti-corruption awareness, the Telangana ACB organised rallies, essay competitions, and outreach programmes. Citizens can report bribery through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, or official social media platforms, with assured confidentiality. This sustained anti-corruption drive highlights Telangana’s continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and clean governance.

