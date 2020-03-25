Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes & Sindhi New Year HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Hike Messages and SMS to Celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti is the annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal by Hindu Sindhis across the world. The celebration falls in the month of March or April and is an extremely auspicious time for Sindhis. Considered to be the beginning of a New Year, Cheti Chand celebrations fall on the first day of the Hindu month of Chet (Chaitra). Cheti Chand 2020 will be celebrated on March 26 across the country. While this celebration is traditionally filled with family get-togethers and visits to Jhulelal temple, the festival can still bring in equal amounts of joy and enthusiasm, but virtually. Sharing Happy Cheti Chand wishes and messages, Cheti Chand 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Sindhi New Year Greetings, Jhulelal Jayanti Images, Cheti Chand 2020 Facebook Status Pictures are a great way of bringing in the Sindhi New Year with great enthusiasm.

Cheti Chand marks the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal, also known as Uderolal. He is believed to have been sent by Lord Varuna to save the people of Sindh from the tyrannical Muslim ruler Mirkhshah. He is revered by the Hindus and Muslims who once resided in Sindh Province with great fervour and dedication. While the Hindus know and pray to him as Jhulelal, with multiple temples dedicated to the saint having been erected across the country, Sufi Muslims of Sindh, recognise him as "Khwaja Khizir" or "Sheikh Tahit".

Cheti Chand is one of the most important festivals for Hindu Sindhis and is said to be an auspicious day for new beginnings. As we prepare to celebrate Cheti Chand 2020 virtually with our closest friends and family, here are an array of Cheti Chand wishes and messages, Happy Cheti Chand WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand 2020 Facebook Status Pictures.

Cheti Chand often coincides with the celebration of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.