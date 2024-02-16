India is observing Dadasaheb Phalke's 80th death anniversary on Friday. Dadasaheb Phalke passed away on February 16, 1944, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers and cinephiles in India and around the world. He was an Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer who is regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’. Born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Maharashtra, Phalke played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of the Indian film industry. His full name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie released in 1913 and is now known as India's first full-length feature film. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, awarded for lifetime contribution to cinema by the Government of India, is named in his honour. In this article, let’s learn more about the iconic filmmaker and his contributions to Indian cinema. Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary 2024: Know All About the Most Renowned and Celebrated Poets of All Times.

Interesting Facts About Dadasaheb Phalke:

In his career spanning 19 years until 1937, Phalke made 95 feature-length films and 27 short films. Phalke’s debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie released in 1913, and is now known as India's first full-length feature film. His most noted works include Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918) and Kaliya Mardan (1919). Phalke's interest in filmmaking was sparked after watching a silent film, The Life of Christ, in 1910. Inspired by the medium, he decided to pursue filmmaking despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks. In 1913, he released India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, which marked the beginning of Indian cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for lifetime contribution to cinema, was instituted in his honour by the Government of India in 1969. The award is one of the most prestigious awards in Indian cinema and is the highest official recognition for film personalities in the country. A postage stamp bearing his likeness was released by India Post to honour him in 1971. An honorary award from the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Mumbai was introduced in the year 2001, for lifetime achievement in Indian cinema. In 2009, the Marathi film Harishchandrachi Factory, which was directed by theatre veteran Paresh Mokashi and depicts Dadasaheb Phalke's struggle in making Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Throughout his career, Phalke received numerous honours and accolades for his contributions to cinema. Today, he is remembered as a visionary filmmaker and a true pioneer of Indian cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).