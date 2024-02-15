Mirza Ghalib, one of the most renowned and celebrated poets in Urdu and Persian literature, passed away on February 15, 1869. Ghalib’s full name was Mirza Beg Asadullah Khan, and he was popularly known by the pen names Ghalib and Asad. His honorific was Dabir-ul-Mulk, Najm-ud-Daula. Every year on this date, his death anniversary is commemorated around the world by admirers of his poetry. Ghalib's verses, marked by their depth, complexity, and philosophical insights, continue to resonate with audiences across generations. His death anniversary serves as an occasion to reflect on his literary contributions and to honour his legacy in the realm of poetry. In Age of Modern Romance, These Beautiful Shayaris By Mirza Ghalib Will Make You Fall In Love... With Good Writing.

Ghalib started composing poetry at the age of 11. His first language was Urdu, but Persian and Turkish were also spoken at home. His collection of Urdu poetry, "Diwan-e-Ghalib," is considered a masterpiece of Urdu literature. It contains a vast array of ghazals, qasidas, and other poetic forms, showcasing his poetic genius Ghalib's poetry is known for its profound philosophical depth, intricate imagery, and mastery of language. He wrote in both Urdu and Persian, and his verses often explore themes of love, loss, existentialism, and the complexities of human nature. The first complete English translation of Ghalib's ghazals was Love Sonnets of Ghalib, written by Sarfaraz K. Niazi During his lifetime, the already declining Mughal Empire was eclipsed and displaced by the British East India Company rule and finally deposed following the defeat of the Indian Rebellion of 1857; these are described through his work. Mirza Ghalib wrote in both Urdu and Persian. Although his Persian Divan (body of work) is at least five times longer than his Urdu Divan, his fame rests on his poetry in Urdu.

It is said that one of Ghalib's ambitions was to become the highest-ranking Ustaad for the royal Mughal Court. This position not only would prove his artistic mastership but also provide a salary of Rs 400 a month. Before becoming the official poet laureate of the court, Ghalib was paid a salary of Rs 50 every month to write histories on the history of the House of Taimur. Today, Ghalib remains popular not only in the Indian subcontinent but also among the Hindustani diaspora around the world.

