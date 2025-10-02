Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. This annual observance celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the noted Indian freedom fighter and activist who was often referred to as the father of our nation. The celebration of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025 is focused on spreading awareness about the non-violent roads of resistance that were harboured by Mahatma Gandhiji and how they helped India in its freedom struggle. On the occasion of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025, people are sure to share quotes and sayings by Mahatma Gandhi ji, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy ⁠Gandhi Jayanti greetings, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti images and wallpapers, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti Facebook status pictures and ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp stickers with family and friends.

The celebration of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti is a public holiday that is focused on remembering Gandhi ji and offering him the respect and adoration that he deserves. ⁠Gandhi Jayanti is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence. On the occasion of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti, people are sure to share stories of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and learnings, how he helped India in its freedom struggle and how he inspired the non-violent protests across the world. The impact that Gandhi ji had on world politics will be brushed upon on the occasion of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: Simple and Easy Ways to Dress Your Child As Mahatma Gandhi (Watch Videos).

The celebration of ⁠Gandhi Jayanti is usually marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. People make it a point to reiterate the life and works of Gandhi ji. As we prepare to celebrate ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025, here are some quotes and sayings by Mahatma Gandhi ji, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy ⁠Gandhi Jayanti greetings, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti images and wallpapers, ⁠Gandhi Jayanti Facebook status pictures and ⁠Gandhi Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp stickers that you can post online.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Greetings and Images

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Gandhi Jayanti Message Reads: Let Us Honor the Father of the Nation by Following the Path of Simplicity and Righteousness. Wishing You a Peaceful and Inspiring Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Gandhi Jayanti Greeting Reads: On This Gandhi Jayanti, Let Us Remember Bapu’s Teachings of Truth, Non-Violence, and Peace. May We Strive To Build a Better and Harmonious World. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti Status, Stickers for Facebook and WhatsApp

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Status (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Sticker: Gandhi Ji’s Life Is a Lesson of Simplicity, Courage, and Humanity. Let Us Follow His Ideals and Make Our Society a Better Place. Warm Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Sticker (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Status: May the Spirit of Truth and Non-Violence Guide Us Towards Unity and Progress. On This Gandhi Jayanti, Let’s Pledge To Live With Honesty and Compassion. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti Wallpapers

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Message Reads: On This Gandhi Jayanti, May the Values of Truth, Love, and Peace Always Illuminate Our Lives. Let Us Walk on the Path Shown by Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 HD Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Gandhi Jayanti Message Reads: Strength Lies Not in Physical Capacity but in Moral Power, Let Us Embrace This Wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi. Wishing You a Meaningful and Inspiring Gandhi Jayanti!

We hope that these greetings help you to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with the fervour and enthusiasm it deserves. Gandhi Ji lessons of non-violence and peace have been integral in shaping the world and have helped India to become a sovereign, secular, democratic republic. It is therefore crucial that we remember these teachings, the strong roots that these teachings have and promote them, now more than ever. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).