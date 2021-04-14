According to Hindu Panchang, Gangaur Teej is celebrated on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. This time Gangaur Teej fast will be kept on April 2021 15 which falls on Thursday. Gangaur worship is considered to be of special importance in Hinduism. The fast of Gangaur Teej is celebrated especially in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with enthusiasm and fervour. The festival of Gangaur starts from the Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and concludes with fasting worship on Gangaur Teej on the Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla. In this way, this festival lasts for 17 days. This day holds special significance for women. On this day, women worship Gangaur Mata i.e. Mata Gaura by law. Know the importance of Gangaur Teej, worship material, method and auspicious time.

How is Gangaur Celebrated and its Importance

According to mythological beliefs, Mata Gavaraja i.e. Mother Parvati comes to her home on the second day of Holi and after eight days, Iser ji i.e. Lord Shiva comes to take her back. Therefore, this festival starts with the Pratipada of Holi. From this day, Suhagin women and virgin girls worship the soil by making clay Shiva, i.e., Gan and Mata Parvati i.e. Gaur. After this, Gangaur i.e. Shiva Parvati is bid farewell to Chaitra Shukla Tritiya. Which is called Gangaur Teej. This festival is very special for newlyweds. The women wake up every morning and pick the flowers and flowers, and give them sprinkles of milk from those coaches to the Gangaur Mata made of clay. Then, on the day of Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya, water is offered to its worshipped Gangaur after visiting a river, pond or lake. Gangaur is immersed on the evening of Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. On Gangaur Teej, Suhaginis fast for the long life of their husbands and virgin girls for the attainment of a good bridesmaid.

Gangaur Teej 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Gangaur Teej Puja - 15 April 2021 Day Thursday

Chaitra Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi will begin on April 14 from 12 to 47 in the afternoon.

Chaitra Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi ends - 15 April at 03:27 pm.

Gangaur Puja auspicious time - from 05 to 17 in the morning to 06 to 52 minutes on 15 April.

Total duration - 35 minutes.

Gangaur Vrat Puja Samagri List

Chauki, copper urns, black clay, make-up items, Holi ash, cow dung or earthen furrows, pottery, earthen lamp, kumkum, turmeric, rice, dot, rosemary, gulal and abir, kajal, ghee, flowers, mangoes Leaves, water-filled urn, coconut, betel nut, Gangaur cloths, wheat and bamboo baskets, chunri, kauri, coins, pudi, ghevar, pudding etc.

Gangaur Vrat Puja Vidhi

Go to Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya at a holy pilgrimage site or a nearby lake and get Gauriji bathed there.

After this, fast on Chaitra Shukla's Tritiya i.e. Gangaur Teej and worship Gangaur by law, light a lamp of ghee.

Make a Gan Gaur tilak made of clay made from turmeric and kumkum.

Offer vermilion, unbroken flowers to Mata Gauri and apply a small vermilion on her forehead.

Take a paper and put 16 mehndi, 16 kumkums and 16 kajal dot on it and offer it to the mother.

After completing the puja, read the story. After this, perform fasting by immersion.

Gangaur is a festival of Rajasthan and bordering Madhya Pradesh which falls on the Teej of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On this day, young girls and married women worship Shiva (Isar ji) and Parvati ji (Gauri). On the day of worship, there is a special provision of offering attention to Renuka and offering Mahavar, vermilion and bangles on it. Worship is made by offering sandalwood, Akshat, Dhoopbatti, Deep & Naivedya.

