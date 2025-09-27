Gold Star Mothers' Day is celebrated every year on the last Sunday in the month of September. The holiday honours the mothers as well as the families of fallen military service members and aims to help remember the families of the martyrs and the battles that they go through. The celebration of Gold Star Mothers' Day 2025 will be marked on September 28. As we celebrate this annual observance, here is everything you need to know about Gold Star Mothers' Day, how to celebrate it and its significance. September 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

When is Gold Star Mothers' Day 2025?

Gold Star Mothers' Day 2025 will be marked on September 28. This annual celebration is marked on the last Sunday in September every year. The commemoration of Gold Star Mothers' Day aims to help people remember the families of those who have laid their lives in military service.

Significance of Gold Star Mothers' Day

Gold Star Families are the immediate family of the United States military service members who died in the line of duty while serving with the armed forces. The commemoration of Gold Star Mothers' Day is focused on helping the moms as well as other family members, to help be recognised and remembered with love and grace. The observance of Gold Star Mothers' Day is a solemn practice that helps people to gain more perspective towards the lives of the families of people serving in the military.

The tradition of Gold Star Mothers' Day began during the First World War, when families displayed service flags with blue stars to represent loved ones serving in the military. People often fly the Service flag to pay homage to those who laid their lives for the country, but also to stand in solidarity with the family and their grief.

