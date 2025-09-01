September 2025 in the USA features a mix of federal holidays, state observances, cultural events, and public celebrations that highlight American history, labour achievements, and cultural diversity. The month kicks off with Labor Day on September 1, 2025, which is the only federal holiday in September and a nationwide celebration dedicated to honouring the American Labor Movement and workers' contributions. Besides Labor Day, there are notable state and national observances, including California Admission Day, Patriot Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, and various cultural commemorations that contribute to the rich tapestry of American society during this month. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Onam, Navratri, Teachers’ Day, Vishwakarma Puja and World Heart Day – List of National and International Events.

Major Federal and State Holidays in September 2025

Labor Day (September 1, 2025): A federal holiday celebrated nationwide on the first Monday of September. It honours the labor movement and achievements of American workers. It is also seen as the unofficial end of summer with barbecues, parades, sporting events, and a long weekend of rest and celebration for workers throughout the country.

California Admission Day (September 9): A state holiday celebrated exclusively in California, marking California's admission to the United States.

Patriot Day (September 11): A nationally observed day of remembrance for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. It is a solemn observance with moments of silence, memorial ceremonies, and educational programs held across the country.

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15): National observance celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The month-long celebration includes various cultural events, educational activities, festivals, and parades.

POW/MIA Recognition Day (September 19): A national observance on the third Friday in September to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Native American Day (September 26): Recognised as a state holiday or observance in California and Nevada, honouring the heritage and culture of Native American communities.

Gold Star Mothers' Day (September 28): A national observance dedicated to mothers who have lost sons or daughters in military service, observed on the last Sunday of September.

Cultural Events and Public Celebrations

September marks the start of the school year in many parts of the country, bringing educational and community activities focused on families and children.

Grandparents' Day (September 14): A national observance celebrating grandparents, occurring on the first Sunday after Labor Day.

National Coffee Day (September 29): A fun, widely celebrated observance with promotions across coffee shops and brands.

September 2025 in the USA is highlighted primarily by Labor Day as the major federal holiday, supported by state-specific holidays such as California Admission Day and cultural observances like Hispanic Heritage Month and Patriot Day. These holidays and events collectively offer Americans opportunities for rest, remembrance, cultural appreciation, and community engagement across the country. The month is a vibrant mix of tradition, history, and cultural celebration reflecting the nation's diverse heritage and values.

This guide provides a comprehensive look at the major state observances, cultural events, and public celebrations during September 2025 in the United States to help plan participation or awareness of these important American holidays.

