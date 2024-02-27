Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a significant festival celebrated by the followers of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer who lived in the 15th century in Varanasi, India. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and is observed with great reverence and devotion by his followers, known as Ravidassias. As you celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024, we have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day.

Guru Ravidas is widely respected for his teachings of love, equality, and social justice. He preached against caste discrimination and advocated for the upliftment of the marginalized and oppressed communities. His teachings, which were based on the principles of equality and humanity, continue to inspire millions of people across the world.

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, followers gather at Ravidas temples and other places of worship to offer prayers and seek blessings. Special bhajans (devotional songs) and kirtans (spiritual music) are sung in praise of Guru Ravidas, and his teachings are recited to commemorate his life and legacy.

One of the key aspects of Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the emphasis on community service and social welfare. Followers of Guru Ravidas often organize blood donation camps, free medical check-ups, and food distribution drives as a way of honoring his teachings of compassion and service to humanity.

Another important tradition associated with Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the procession or Nagar Kirtan, where devotees carry the holy scriptures and portraits of Guru Ravidas through the streets, singing hymns and spreading his message of love and equality. Check out below some Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes images and HD wallpapers that you can share as wishes, greetings and messages:

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

In conclusion, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a festival that celebrates the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint and social reformer. It is a time for his followers to come together, reflect on his teachings, and renew their commitment to his ideals of love, equality, and social justice. Through their observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, his followers strive to carry forward his legacy of compassion and service to humanity

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).