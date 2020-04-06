Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date: Know Purnima Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebration to Commemorate the Birth of Lord Hanuman

Representational Image (Photo Credits; File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti is the annual celebration of the Vanara God Hanuman’s birth anniversary observed by Hindus across the world. While the date of Hanuman Jayanti is different in different parts of the country, this day is celebrated with great cheer and enthusiasm by everyone. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8 in most parts of the country. Hanuman Jayanti is a significant observance for Hindus across the world, celebrating the achievements of Lord Rama’s most trusted superhero partner, Hanuman. While the celebrations usually involve visiting temples and lighting lamps, performing special aartis and pooja and getting together as a community, the celebration is bound to be different this year. Know Hanuman Jayanti 2020 date, purnima tithi, shubh muhurat and significance as to why it is a crucial Hindu festival and everything you need to know about it. April 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: From Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti to Shab-e-Barat & Easter; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date, Purnima Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

As mentioned, Hanuman Jayanti is generally celebrated in Chaitra or Vaishaka month by most Hindus. However, a few states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu celebrate it in the month of Dhanu. Hanuman Jayanti celebrations fall on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month of Hindu Calendar in rest of the states across the country and Nepal as well. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8. According to Drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin from 12:01 PM on April 07, 2020, and this shubh muhurat will end the next day, on April 8 at 08:04 AM.

Hanuman Jayanti Significance and Celebration

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who was the most trusted aid of Lord Rama. His contributions are crucial in the mythical stories of Ramayana, and his zealous strength and undying love and loyalty for Ram has been one of the key reasons that Hanuman is revered by Hindus across the world. There is no denying the fact that Lord Hanuman played a crucial role in the battle of Lanka and helped Lord Ram in bringing Goddess Sita to safety. This day is therefore observed as a day of dedicated celebration for all that Lord Hanuman has done.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are usually observed by visiting temples and offering grand prayers to Lord Hanuman. However, considering the current spread of COVID-19, the safest and smartest way to celebrate this festival has to be while staying indoors. People often make delicious sweets and delicacies that can be offered to Lord Hanuman to mark this day. In fact, in South India, the tradition of providing a garland made of vadas (vada mala), is a tradition that is continued even today and is said to fulfil all our wishes. We hope that you observe a safe and secure Hanuman Jayanti this year.