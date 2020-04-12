Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Assamese New Year With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings on Rongali Bihu

Happy Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Bihu, which is also popularly known as Bohag Bihu, will be celebrated in India on April 15 this year. The special day, which marks the Assamese New Year, is the harvest festival of Assam. Bohag Bihu is also called as Rongali Bihu or Haat Bihu. The festival usually falls in the second week of April every year and coincides with Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala and Puthandu in Chennai. People also exchange Bihu wishes and messages and greet their loved and dear ones during the week-long festival. On this occasion of Bohag Bihu, we bring to you a list of the best English messages, wishes, and images to share with your loved ones, family and friends. This collection has Bohag Bihu HD images, HD wallpapers, Rongali Bihu wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bihu images, Happy Bihu 2020 HD photos with quotes, and more.

You can also share the Bihu English messages on social media and give Happy Bihu wishes to everyone. The Bihu SMS, Happy Bihu images and greetings can also be sent to all your friends and family on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook among others. The festival historically signifies the time of harvest. On a special day, people in the northeastern state gather and celebrate the festive occasion with great joy and enthusiasm. The celebrations of the harvest festival go on for a week. The special day unites the different communities of Assam regardless and promotes the celebration of diversity.

During Rongali or Rangali Bihu, there are 7 phases – Choti Bihu, Raati Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu. It marks the beginning of the sowing season of rice. The word Bihu is derived from the Sanskrit word Bishu which means “to ask blessings and prosperity from the Gods during harvesting season”. As the name suggests, Bihu, besides being a festival of joy and colours, also is the occasion during which farmers and people offer their prayers and gratitude to Gods for the prosperous harvest.

B- Bond of Love, I- Icon of Assam, H- Humanity, U- Unity. This Is Our Bihu, Our Soul… Wish You All a Happy Rongali Bihu!

Rongali Bihu Stands for New and Fresh – Life Is Always New and Fresh – Let Us Strive to Make All Days Bihu.

May This Festival of Zeal And Verve Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm; and May It Help You Bring Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Loved Ones. Heartiest Bihu Greetings!

I Hope This Rongali Bihu Bring Cheer, Prosperity and Peace in Your Life. Let Us Pray That We Gain Enough Strength to Accept the Highs and Lows of Life With Equanimity.

