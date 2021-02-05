It is the year of Ox! Chinese lunar new year is just around the corner and people are excited. The time of festivities is upon us. The festival is known to bring in good luck and positivity. People also wish each other on this day and make sure to spread happiness. People share Chinese New Year greetings like “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy”, “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le” amongst other ways to make the celebration prosperous. Celebrated as the spring festival in China, Chinese New Year is also called the Lunar New Year and on this day people exchange lovely greetings and images. But how to wish Chinese New Year in Chinese itself? Well, we have your back in this case.

Most people wish each other in the native languages aka Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin and if you are looking for ways to wish in the aforementioned languages, scroll down. Before that, we bring you a collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 greetings, Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Kung Hei Fat Choi Images, Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, Gong Hei Fat Choy messages in Cantonese and Xin Nian Kuai Le CNY WhatsApp Stickers and a lot more, all available for free download online.

How to Wish Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2021 in Chinese?

Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! 新年快乐 means Happy New Year! Let us break the phrase to understand better. "Xin" is 'New' and "Nian" is 'Year' while "Kuai le" stands for happiness, joy, delight, or rejoicings.

xīn nián hǎo 新年好 means 'Have a good New Year!'

“Gung Hay Fat Choy” means ‘Happy New Year’ in Cantonese.

“Gong Xi Fa Cai” (pronounced Gong She Fa Tsai) literally translates to ‘wishing you to be prosperous in the coming year’ in Mandarin. It is one of the commonly used greetings on Chinese New Year.

The original name for Chinese Lunar New Year was Yuán Dàn (元旦). The meaning of Yuan is “the beginning.” However, the names “Yuan Dan” is now used to refer to the New Year as per the solar calendar. Most common activity or celebration witnessed on the festival day is bursting of firecrackers to kickstart off the day, followed by an exchange of greetings among near and dear ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Days Ahead Are Filled With Immense Joy and Prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year GIFs:

Red is considered as the lucky colour during the festival. Towns and cities in China are hence painted in red. On the most significant occasion, here we bring you the best collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, Kung Hei Fat Choi’ images and ‘Xin Nian Kuai Le’ greetings to celebrate this festival.

