Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Quotes and Wishes to Send on Labour Day

International Workers' Day is celebrated every year on May 1. Also called as Labour Day, it is dedicated to labourers, working-class from every field. It is marked with a public holiday in many countries. This day is observed to highlight the working conditions and struggles of the working class along with the issue of child labour. Also called as May day, the observance goes back to 19th century when workers protested against exploitation by the businessman and industrialists. Although this day is marked with events and discussions at various places, this time the celebrations won't take place due to the lockdown of Coronavirus. But you can still send out your wishes and greetings to everyone. We have got you a wonderful collection of Happy International Workers' Day 2020 Wishes. Scroll down to find the best images, wallpapers, quotes, SMS and messages for Labour Day. We have also given you beautiful Gifs and WhatsApp stickers which you can send across to communicate your messages. May Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, International Workers’ Day Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Historic Day.

International Workers' Day essentially highlights the rights of the labourers, their working conditions and wages. It brings notice to the international labour movement along with the unfair treatment given to the labour class. On this day, workers unite to proclaim their rights and highlight the issues faced. You can also exchange some greetings and messages to send wishes of Happy International Workers' Day 2020. Given below is a wonderful collection of Labour Day messages, quotes, images and wallpapers which you can download for free and send everyone. International Workers' Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Send on Labour Day.

Message Reads: A Very Happy Labour Day to You. Never Hesitate From Working Hard as That Is the Surest Key to Success. Happy International Workers' Day.

Message Reads: Work Is an Extension of the Personality. It Is an Achievement. It Is One of the Ways in Which a Person Defines Himself, Measures His Worth, and His Humanity. Happy International Workers' Day.

Message Reads: Dear Workers, This Day Is for Acknowledging Your Sacrifices and Celebrate Your Contributions. So, Rest Well and Keep Up Your Good Work! Happy International Workers’ Day!

Message Reads: Neither Silver nor Gold Was the Ransom for Our Living Standard; Congratulations, Your Sweat Paid the Price. Happy Labour Day 2020.

Message Reads: To All the Good Workers of This Society, We Humbly Thank You for Your Constant Service to the Nation. Happy International Workers’ Day to You!

Happy Labour Day GIFs

International Worker's Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled several stickers ever since it introduced the new feature. Every major festivities and event have special sticker packs. Like all the other celebrations, the messaging app can be used to send International Workers’ Day WhatsApp stickers. For more such amazing WhatsApp stickers click here. We hope our collection of latest messages, images with quotes and greetings help you to send your wishes for this observance. As most of us strive and continue to work from home, we wish everyone Happy International Workers' Day!