National Sports Day is an annual event in India that is celebrated on August 29. This day aims to honour the legendary Indian hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day in 1905. The day serves as a great opportunity to celebrate sportsmanship and highlight the importance of physical fitness. Every year, National Sports Day remembers the great sports icons in India for their contribution to the country and also on the international stage. As we celebrate the National Sports Day 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Happy National Sports Day wishes, National Sports Day 2025 greetings, National Sports Day 2025 HD wallpapers, National Sports Day 2025 pictures and slogans, National Sports Day 2025 pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can download these National Sports Day images and send them to your loved ones as Happy National Sports Day 2025 greetings. National Sports Day 2025: Bharat To Celebrate With Three-Day ‘Jan Andolan’ of Sports and Fitness Across India.

Happy National Sports Day 2025 Status For WhatsApp (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sports Build Character, Teach Discipline, and Ignite the Spirit of Teamwork – That Is the True Victory.

National Sports Day Captions For Social Media (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Champion Is Not Defined by Medals but by the Passion, Dedication, and Resilience They Carry on and off the Field.

Happy National Sports Day WhatsApp Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Playground Is Where Courage Meets Determination, and Every Failure Becomes a Step Towards Success.

National Sports Day Quotes and Messages For WhatsApp (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fitness, Focus, and Fair Play – the Three Pillars That Make Sports a Way of Life, Not Just a Competition.

National Sports Day 2025 in India Status For WhatsApp (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On National Sports Day, Let Us Honour Every Athlete Who Inspires Us To Dream Big, Work Hard, and Never Give Up.

Happy National Sports Images and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Reminds Us That True Greatness in Sports Comes From Humility, Dedication, and Love for the Game.

Happy National Sports Day Quotes For Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhyan Chand’s Hockey Stick Was Like a Magic Wand, Showing the World That Passion Can Turn Sport Into Art.

Happy National Sports Day 2025 Status For WhatsApp (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: National Sports Day Is a Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, Whose Name Shines As the Symbol of India’s Sporting Spirit and Excellence.

This year, the theme of National Sports Day 2025 is ‘Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies’. In India, the National Sports Day remembers Major Dhyan Chand Singh, the hockey player who won gold medals in the Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936. He was a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey. The most noted memorials for him were the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India, and the National Sports Day celebrations on his birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).