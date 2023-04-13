Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti is celebrated to mark the end of the previous year and the beginning of the new year. This year Pana Sankranti is falling on April 14, 2023, Thursday. Pana Sankranti is considered the first day of the solar year, so it is celebrated as the festival of the New Year. According to traditions and customs, people in Odisha commemorate Pana Sankranti with pomp. This festival is celebrated in Odisha and is incomplete without you congratulating your loved ones on this festival. On this special occasion, you can send Happy Pana Sankranti 2023 greetings, Odisha New Year HD images, Maha Vishuba Sankranti WhatsApp stickers, Pana Sankranti 2023 Facebook greetings and wallpapers to wish your near and dear ones. Pana Sankranti 2023 Date in Odisha: Know the History and Significance of the Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

A new year brings hopes and aspirations for a better future; people pray for health and wealth, while the farmers pray for a good harvest and abundant rains. The festival is integral to Oriya traditions and is celebrated with great joy and vibrancy. Talking of festivities, Pana Sankranti is also incomplete without the unique tradition of hanging an earthen pot with a special sweet drink over a Tulsi plant. The pot has a hole at the bottom through which drops of the sweet drink drip down onto the Tulsi plant, a symbol of the rainy season. This festival is similar to other harvest festivals but has a unique way of celebrating it.

According to old Oriya Hindu traditions, this day is an auspicious occasion for the birth of Lord Hanuman. On this special occasion, you can wish Pana Sankranti, i.e., Odisha New Year, to your loved ones by sending these Pana Sankranti HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, and Wallpapers. In Odisha, on this day, people use a small vessel filled with water. Along with this, sweet sugar candy drink is consumed while the Tulsi plant is watered.

May the Warmth of the Sun and the Sound of the Gongs Bring Peace and Happiness Into Your Life This Pana Sankranti. Happy Odia New Year!

Let's Spread Love and Happiness As We Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Pana Sankranti. Wishing You a Joyous and Prosperous New Year!

May the New Crop Bring New Opportunities and Success Into Your Life. Have a Wonderful Pana Sankranti and a Happy New Year Ahead!

Let Us Express Gratitude for the Blessings of the Past Year and Welcome the New Year With Hope and Enthusiasm. Happy Pana Sankranti and a Prosperous Odia New Year!

May the Spirit of Pana Sankranti Fill Your Home With Positivity, Harmony, and Happiness. Wishing You a Very Happy New Year!

Farmers pray for a good harvest and rain on this day. The festival is integral to Oriya traditions and is celebrated with great joy and happiness. A special drink is prepared from Bael by the people and consumed to stay cool in summer.

