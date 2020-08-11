Independence Day is celebrated in India on August 15 marking the day in 1947 when the British left the country after 150 years of colonial rule. The day is a reminder of the sacrifices of freedom fighters that helped the country gain freedom from the clutches of the foreign rule. Indians celebrating the national festival by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem ' Jana Gana Mana'. Various patriotic events remembering the contribution of Indians are also held on Swatantrata Diwas. Schools, colleges, offices and other government institutions conduct special events remembering the history of India and its freedom struggle which was led by many including M.K. Gandhi. As India marks its 74th Independence Day, we bring to you some historical events that led to the formation of the day. This article also includes Independence Day 2020 theme and celebrations related to the day.

Indian Independence Day Significance And History

The British rule began in India began in 1757 with the victory of English East India Company (EIC) at the Battle of Plassey. EIC took control of India for almost 100 years. Later when Mahatma Gandhi took charge of the independence day struggle, he advocated and followed a nonviolent and non-cooperation movement that was followed by the Civil Disobedience movement. After more than one and a half-century of fighting the British, the foreign forces finally left the Indian shores. Cute Tricolour Nail Art for Independence Day 2020: DIY Tutorial Videos to Paint Indian Flag Colours on Your Nails For 15th of August Swatantrata Diwas Celebrations.

With independence, India became the world's largest democracy after the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, 1947, transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India. The first words of his speech on the night of August 15, 1947, goes, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." He hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi which became a symbolic gesture on every August 15.

Independence Day 2020 Theme

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time, Indian Independence Day 2020 will revolve around a theme. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation. All the states have been asked to give a fresh push to the theme of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India.

Independence Day Celebrations

The Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag every year at Red fort and delivers a speech addressing Indians. March pasts and other cultural events are held. Across the country people hosting the tricolour, salute and sing the national anthem. Events showcasing the cultural significance and traditions of different states are held. The efforts of the freedom fighters are remembered on this day. People dress in saffron, white and green representing the tricoloured flag. Food preparations in the same colours are also made. Being a national holiday, people come together and celebrate the observance. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations have been curtailed as virtual events are encouraged. Ahead of the day, we wish you all a Happy Independence Day!

