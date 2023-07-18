Every year, International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 across the world. The day is important as on this day, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded in 1924. The international observance is dedicated to the ancient game of chess and aims to raise awareness about the game and its benefits. On this day, chess enthusiasts unite and engage in various activities to celebrate the game. According to records, International Chess Day is celebrated by nearly 605 million regular chess players around the world. As International Chess Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Grand Chess Tour: Anand Has Moderate Day; Gukesh Shines with Twin Wins.

International Chess Day 2023 Date

International Chess Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20.

International Chess Day History

The game of chess is highly regarded for its ability to enhance critical thinking, concentration, and problem-solving skills. The idea to celebrate this day as International Chess Day was proposed by UNESCO. The day has been celebrated since 1966 after it was established by FIDE, which has 181 chess federations as its members. The FIDE organizes chess events and competitions around the world on International Chess Day. In 2013, International Chess Day was celebrated in 178 countries, according to FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. On December 12, 2019, the UN General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the day. Indian Ace Anand Starts Well in Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb.

International Chess Day Significance

International Chess Day is a perfect day that serves as an opportunity to highlight the benefits of chess. Chess is known to improve cognitive skills, concentration, memory, logical thinking, and decision-making abilities. It can be used as an educational tool to enhance problem-solving skills and promote strategic thinking among students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).