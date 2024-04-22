Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the FIDE Candidates Tournament winner on Monday. The 17-year-old Gukesh become the new Indian chess sensation as he has created history becoming the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament, held in Toronto, Canada. The chess prodigy from Tamil Nadu won the Candidates tournament after he held Hikaru Nakamura of Japan to a draw. FIDE Candidates 2024: D Gukesh Scripts History, Becomes Youngest-Ever World Championship Contender.

MK Stalin Congratulates D Gukesh

Congratulations to @DGukesh on an incredible achievement! 🏆 At just 17 years old, he's made history as the youngest-ever challenger in the #FIDECandidates and the first teenager to claim victory. Best of luck in the battle ahead against Ding Liren for the World Chess… https://t.co/L2SEfj4yw6 pic.twitter.com/T70gM66PPX — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 22, 2024

