Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performance of Grandmaster D Gukesh's "remarkable achievement" at the FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto and said the 17-year-old player's outstanding performance, journey to the top inspires millions. The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and hailed Gukesh's extraordinary talent and dedication, saying country is "exceptionally proud" of the Indian for his historic feat in Toronto.

India is exceptionally proud of @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the #FIDECandidates! Gukesh's remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication. His outstanding performance and journey to the top… pic.twitter.com/pfNhhRj7W2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also congratulated the 17-year-old Indian prodigy for his title winning campaign in Toronto. Tamil Nadu CM also conveyed his best wishes to the Grandmaster.

Congratulations to @DGukesh on an incredible achievement! 🏆 At just 17 years old, he's made history as the youngest-ever challenger in the #FIDECandidates and the first teenager to claim victory. Best of luck in the battle ahead against Ding Liren for the World Chess… https://t.co/L2SEfj4yw6 pic.twitter.com/T70gM66PPX — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 22, 2024

Earlier, speaking to ANI Gukesh sais he is now aiming to shine at the World Championships.

"My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be at the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh told ANI.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory. Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown.

"I haven't really thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as i can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am really eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

In the past two years, chess has grown significantly in India, and Gukesh anticipates that this trend will continue in the years to come and bring more players to take the game.

Chess in India is growing and it's a great time for chess in the country. We are all doing well and this was really a huge achievement winning the Candidates. I hope this brings more people to the game," he added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.

