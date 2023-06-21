Many people rely on yoga to stay fit and be healthy. Yoga has grown to be an essential part of many people's life due to its well-known healing methods and several scientifically verified advantages.

Yoga has many health advantages not only for our body but mind and spirit as well but due to our busy schedule sometimes it's just not possible to take out time. Even if you don't currently practice yoga regularly, you can incorporate easy asanas into your daily life. So, to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day, let us look at a few asanas you can try. Happy Yoga Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe International Day of Yoga With Greetings, Messages, Quotes and SMS.

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Padmasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Of all the yoga positions, this one is the most beneficial and effective one. Although it could be difficult at first, with regular practice, your hips, pelvis, and legs will become accustomed to opening up on their own. The leg muscles, circulation, digestion, and spine are all greatly benefited by this pose. Just sit down in a comfortable position. Put your left thigh on top of your right ankle. Stack your right thigh on top of your left ankle.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

A kneeling yoga position called Vajrasana, often called Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose, is used for breathing exercises and meditation. The Sanskrit term vajra, which implies a thunderbolt or a diamond, is where the name ‘Vajrasana’ comes from. General Manoj Pande Performs Yoga in Delhi, Military Personnel Mark the Day in Ladakh, Sikkim and Other Parts of India.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

This yoga pose is frequently incorporated into sun salutations and other yoga sequences. This pose helps to prevent back pain while also enhancing your back muscles. It also aids in increasing flexibility in general.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)

Paschimottanasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

For this stretches the hamstrings, lower back, and shoulders as well as the entire back. It is a great pose for easing stress and tension, enhancing digestion, and extending the muscles in the back. By utilising props like a strap or bolster, paschimottanasana can be adjusted for varying degrees of flexibility.

Apanasana (Knees to Chest Pose)

Apanasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

This simple yoga position stretches your lumbar spine, improving flexibility and reducing back pain. Put your hands on your knees while lying on your back with your knees and hips bent. Exhale while pulling your navel towards your spine and bringing your knees to your chest. As soon as you take a breath, switch back to the starting position.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Trikonasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Trikonasana is a standing yoga posture that expands the chest and shoulders, strengthens the legs, stretches the hips and hamstrings, and improves breathing. Additionally, it helps to stretch the hips and hamstrings while strengthening the back and legs and enhancing balance. Additionally, it can aid in digestion improvement and anxiety and stress reduction.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Even though it may appear more like a sleep fest than a yoga practice, shavasana is one of the best poses for your general health and well-being. By focusing on your breath and allowing your body to relax, you can release stress and possibly lower your heart rate, which will be good for both your body and mind. Only a yoga mat or blanket is required. Laying on your back with your head and limbs on the ground will help you unwind.