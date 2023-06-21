From Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to soldiers guarding the borders on the high altitudes, personnel of armed forces performed Yoga Asanas on Wednesday, marking the 9th International Yoga Day. While Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performed Yoga at a gathering in the Delhi Army Cantt, photos and videos of Indian Army personnel performing Yoga emerged from Rajasthan, Ladakh, and Sikkim too. International Yoga Day 2023: From Longewala in Rajasthan to Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, BSF Personnel Perform Yoga at Over 100 Locations Along Pakistan and China Borders, Netizens Share Pics.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Performs Yoga in Delhi:

#WATCH | Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performs Yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay (Visuals from Delhi Cantt) pic.twitter.com/Ff6NapFaEy — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Indian Army Personnel Perform Yoga in Sikkim:

#WATCH | Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in Sikkim to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/kS7WWFx8Hl — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Army Personnel Perform Yoga in Ladakh:

Ladakh | Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Pangong Tso, to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/5PxedvtQvR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Yoga by Military Personnel in Rajasthan:

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in Rajasthan to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/XYhnHjqfGh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

