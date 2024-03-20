New Delhi, March 20: Lenovo has launched its latest high-performance laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 from the Lenovo Yoga series is expected to offer desirable solutions to both professional and personal computing needs. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 comes with the latest specifications and features, which is anticipated to set new standards in the laptop industry.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Lenovo's has launched the Yoga Pro 9 laptop globally. Lenovo has also recently launched its Legion gaming laptop series in India. The Lenovo Legion series comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-gen features. The new Legion series includes Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i and Legion 5i laptops. Lenovo Launches New Legion Series Gaming Laptops With AI Features in India: Check Details.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 Specifications and Features

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 comes with a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, which is expected to provide high speed and efficiency. Customers who seek alternative configurations, the Yoga Pro 9 also features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Both of the variants come with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a choice between Intel Arc Graphics or NVIDIA's RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 GPUs.

The display of the Yoga Pro 9 features a Mini LED panel with a 3.2K resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate with enhanced by the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and TUV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emission. The display of the laptop is anticipated to deliver vivid colors and smooth visuals. Users can have an option to choose a 16-inch IPS LCD variant. HONOR Magic6 Teased To Launch in India by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, Company Likely Introduce ‘Ultimate’ or ‘RSR Porsche Design’ Variant; Check Price and Key Specifications.

The laptop comes with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB LPDDR5x memory options. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 supports up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and includes dual M.2 2280 PCIe slots for storage expansion. The Yoga Pro 9 is equipped with a 84Whr battery, which is expected to reach 50% of charge in 30 minutes.

