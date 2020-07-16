The auspicious festival of Kamika Ekadashi 2020 is here. This year, Kamika Ekadashi falls on July 16, which is today. It is a special occasion, especially for Lord Vishnu devotees. The Ekadashi that falls on the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Shravana (July to August) is called Kamika Ekadashi. On this special occasion, we bring you Kamika Ekadashi 2020 HD images and wallpapers that you can download for free online. These latest collection of photos of Lord Vishnu are also perfect to send across WhatsApp messages, Facebook posts and other online messaging apps to wish your near ones on this auspicious day. Just download these Kamila Ekadashi 2020 images and wallpapers and send them along with WhatsApp stickers, greetings, messages and GIFs.

Observing fast on this day is considered significance among devotees. It is believed that one who observes fast on Kamila Ekadashi is free from all the sins and gets blessings from Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi tithi began at 10:19 pm on July 15, and the tithi will end today at 11:44 pm. To celebrate the Hindu festival, we bring you beautiful images of Lord Vishnu, as it is the God who is revered on this day. Download the images and wallpapers and send along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate Kamika Ekadashi 2020.

How to Download Kamika Ekadashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many images and stickers to celebrate festivals and events in a grand manner. For Kamika Ekadashi 2020 as well, the Facebook-owned app has updated with the latest stickers for its users. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. We hope the above images and wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the auspicious day of Kamika Ekadashi.

