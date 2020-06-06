Karnataki Bendur 2020 Date, History and Significance: What Is the Pola Festival? Here’s How to Celebrate Bendur to Honour Farm Animals

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Karnataki Bendur 2020: Bendur is a festival that is celebrated majorly in states of Central and Southern India such as Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. The famous festival of Bendur is also widely called as Pola, by many followers. The festival is observed so that common public, farmers, and others can express love and gratitude towards their cattle (cow, bull, etc). The bulls, cows, and oxen are also called as ‘Bull Pola’ by many people. There are a lot many interesting things to find out when it comes to Karnataki Bendur festival. If you are searching for more details about Bendur 2020 festival, its date, significance, etc., then you have arrived at the right destination. In this article, we bring you what is the Pola festival and how to celebrate Bendur to honour the farm animals.

Bendur or Pola Festival 2020 Date

There is no particular day or a year which mentions the origin of Bendur festival in Karnataka. It is a people’s festival and has been celebrated on June 6 for a long time now. The festival is celebrated on the new moon day, though. Like every year, this year, it will be celebrated on June 6, i.e. Saturday, as well.

Karanataki Bendur: History and Significance

Farmers are the lifelines of every country in the world. And their cattle (cow, bull, oxen) are their lifelines. The festival of Bendur aims to express gratitude to their animals, who are the means of livelihood for them. The event is celebrated in praise of the farm animals, who are treated as a part of the family. They are shown extra affection and special care during the observance of this festival.

How Do We Celebrate the Festival of Karnataki Bendur?

There are a lot of ways in which the occasion of Bendur is celebrated in Karnataka. The animals are bathed royally on this day. The horns of bulls, cows, and oxen are painted with new designs. Their body is also coloured and polished with a tinge of colours as a mark of celebrations for this day.

A lot of farmers cover them with bright-coloured and/or designer clothes as well – such is the love and adoration that forms the essence of this festival.

Children have a great time during this festival. They play with idols of Nandi bull on this auspicious day. They also run clay bullock carts as a mark of love and respect towards their farm animals. There are several competitions organised by panchayats which involve a lot of co-curricular and fun activities. Bullock races are one of the major highlights of this festival.

As we celebrate Karnataki Bendur festival on June 6, i.e. Saturday, we wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Bendur 2020’. We hope you would have enjoyed reading the above piece of information and would love to share it with your friends, family, relatives etc. on this auspicious festive day.