When Karthiga Nakshatra coincides with Pournami, i.e. the full moon day in the month of Karthikai, Tamil Hindus celebrate the auspicious observance of Karthigai Deepam, which is also known as Annamalai Deepam and Annamalai Deepam. Tamilakam, since the ancient period, marked the occasion with religious zeal and splendour. According to the traditional Tamil Solar Calendar, Karthigai Deepam 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 6 December. The holy day dedicated to the infiniteness of The Almighty falls in the month of Karthikai. Adherents also celebrate it in the regions of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Sri Lanka. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is held in the month of November or December.

Karthigai Deepam 2022 Nakshatra Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Karthigai Nakshathram 2022 will begin at 8:38 am on Tuesday, 6 December and end at 10:25 on Wednesday, 7 December.

Karthigai Deepam Rituals

Karthigai Deepam is celebrated traditionally by placing a row of Agal Vilakkus or clay of oil lamps in the house which is deemed an auspicious symbol. Also, people light diyas in front of God. Householders also decorate their residences with designs made of rice flour paste known as Kolams after washing it thoroughly. This ritual is believed to welcome deities for worship during the festival day. The illumination of lamps during Karthigai Deepam wards off evil energies and attracts bliss and fortune in the family. One can also travel to the Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu, known as Karthikai Brahmotsavam, to watch the Karthigai Deepam festivities.

Karthigai Deepam Significance

On Karthigai Deepam, people mainly worship Lord Shiva and His son Lord Kartikeya. On the Kartika Pournami day, oil lamps with 365 wicks are prepared at home to be lit in Shiva shrines. Some devotees keep a fast till sunset every day for the whole month. Another aspect of marking Karthigai Deepam is that some folks commemorate the bonding of brothers and sisters during the festival day. This practice is seen in South India, where sisters pray for the prosperity and success of their beloved brothers and light earthen lamps to mark the holy occasion.

