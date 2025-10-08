Karwa Chauth, also known as Karwa Chauth, is a traditional Hindu festival that is celebrated mainly by married women across India, especially in North India. This occasion is a day-long fast dedicated to praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik as per the Amanta calendar, followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra. In Southern India, it is Ashwin month. However, it is just the name of the month that differs and in all states, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10. Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha in Hindi and Punjabi: Who Was Rani Veeravati? Know the Karva Chauth Story and Legend Chanted by Married Women on the Fasting Day.

According to drikpanchang, the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 17:55 to 19:10 pm while the Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time is from 06:21 to 20:06 pm, lasting for a duration of 13 hours and 45 minutes. The moonrise on the day of Karwa Chauth Day will be at 20:06 pm on October 10. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 22:54 on October 09, 2025 and will end at 19:38 on October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Timings

The Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 17:55 to 19:10 pm

The Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time is from 06:21 to 20:06 pm

The moonrise on the day of Karwa Chauth Day will be at 20:06 pm on October 10.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 22:54 on October 9 and will end at 19:38 on October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Significance

Karwa Chauth holds great significance in Hindu tradition as married women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon. The fasting of Karwa Chauth is strict and observed without consuming food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon in the night. It is not only about fasting but also represents love, trust, and the emotional bond between husband and wife. Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. The fasting of Karwa Chauth and its rituals are observed by married women for the long life of their husbands.

In modern times, some men also fast along with their wives as a gesture of equality and affection. This day is also known as Karak Chaturthi where Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

