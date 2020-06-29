July 1 marks the celebration of Krishi Din or Agriculture Day in the state of Maharashtra. Agriculture is said to be the most important occupation in the country and rightly so. This day marks the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Naik, the father of Green Revolution in Maharashtra. Vasantrao Phulsing Naik governed as the Chief Minister of the state from 1963 to 1975. On this day, we have got you some messages and HD images with quotes and greetings to send wishes of Happy Krishi Din 2020 to everyone. It is important to encourage farming as a profession and motivate all those who are involved in it throughout the year. You can download these Krishi Din 2020 messages, wishes and greetings for free and share them via social media platforms.

India is an agrarian economy, which makes agriculture the backbone of the economic activities here. Agriculture is also the predominant occupation in the state of Maharashtra. This day is marked with the aim to provide solutions and create awareness about the problems faced by the farmers. Other than that, you can also create awareness about the very observance of the day, which many may not be aware of. So ahead of Krishi Din, we give you messages, images, quotes on farming and greetings to send on Agriculture Day of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Krishi Din wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing Every Farmer of Maharashtra on Krishi Din, a Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

Maharashtra Krishi Din wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Farmers Are the Real Heroes Because With Their Dedication and Effort, the Turn a Barren Land Into a Land That Produces Food, Let Us Salute Them on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

Maharashtra Krishi Din messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Acknowledge and Thank Each and Every Farmer of the Nation for His Unconditional Dedication. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

Maharashtra Krishi Din wishes 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

Maharashtra Krishi Din images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration from Indian Farmers Who Put Their Sweat and Soul in Their Land and Crop. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

We hope the above pictures with messages, quotes and images help you to convey your respect for every farmer who toils hard in the field so that we have a proper meal on our plates. Proudly share these wishes and messages on your social media platforms and raise awareness about this day.

