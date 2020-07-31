Raksha Bandhan is an important Hindu festival celebrated across India. The day celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi or a sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers, who in return promise to protect them always. Brothers also pamper their sisters with gifts on the observance. Ahead of the festival, women apply Mehendi on their palms as it is considered auspicious. Applying henna patterns suggests that some celebration is nearing. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2020, we bring to you latest beautiful Arabic Mehendi designs and Indian henna patterns to apply on your palms this festive season. Watch these DIY videos and rock an amazing Mehendi design this Rakha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date And Significance: Know Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi And Mythological Stories of the Festival That Celebrates The Bond Between Brothers & Sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, so Raksha Bandhan means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan on Purnima day and therefore it is also called as Rakhi Poornima. Rakha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3. Ahead o the festivals, watch these videos and adorn your palms beautifully. How to Make Rakhi at Home? This Raksha Bandhan 2020, Here Are Simple DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Homemade Rakhis.

Raksha Bandhan Mehendi Design:

Raksha Bandhan Special Mehendi Design:

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by following varying customs and traditions in different parts of the country. Men visit their sister's house on this day who tie a Rakhi on this day. Varying traditional dishes are prepared on this day. People prefer to spend the rest of the day with their family members on Raksha Bandhan. We wish you all a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

