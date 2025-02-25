The auspicious festival of Mahashivratri 2025 is here. The auspicious occasion symbolises the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, creating a cosmic balance in the universe. Also called the Great Night of Shiva, Maha Shivratri is a night of spiritual significance. The fourteenth day of every lunar month, or the day before the new moon, is known as Shivratri. Hence, Maha Shivratri 2025 falls on February 25. Among the many rituals, devotees often share devotional messages and Lord Shiva images, reminding each other of the spiritual significance and Lord Shiva’s divine blessings on his followers. Hence, we bring you Maha Shivratri 2025 wishes, images and HD wallpapers for free download online. You can share these Maha Shivratri 2025 greetings with Happy Mahashivratri messages and GIFs.

Among the 13 Shivratris in a calendar year, Mahashivaratri, the one that occurs in February or March, is considered the most significant. It holds immense spiritual value, as devotees seek to receive the blessings of Lord Shiva during a time when his divine energies are thought to be remarkably unrestricted. The observance of Maha Shivratri is marked by various rituals, prayers and fasting, reflecting the deep reverence and devotion. To mark the auspicious festival, devotees also share Maha Shivratri 2025 wishes, HD images, wallpapers, greetings, Happy Mahashivratri messages, GIFs and photos to stay connected with each other during the Great Night of Shiva.

Maha Shivratri GIFs:

Maha Shivratri is said to purify the soul and bring spiritual awakening among devotees. We wish you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

