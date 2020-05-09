Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos of Maharana Pratap to Send on the Rajput Warrior's Birth Anniversary

Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on June 6 celebrating the birth anniversary of brave Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. He was the 13th king of Mewar, a region in north-western India in the present-day state of Rajasthan. On his birth anniversary, we bring to you Maharana Jayanti HD Images and wallpaper which are for free download online. Share these photos of Maharana Pratap and remember this great works. Maharana Pratap was the son of Maharana Udai Singh and Maharani Jaiwanta Bai. On Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020, let's pay tributes to the brave Rajput warrior by sharing these images with our friends and family.

Maharana Pratap is a symbol of Rajput valour. He fought against the Mughal rule to free his homeland from their control. At a time when all the other Rajput rulers surrendered to Akbar and became members of his council, Maharana Pratap refused. He sent all diplomatic missions sent to him by Akbar for a peaceful alliance. Maharana Pratap had 11 wives, 17 sons and five daughters. All of his marriages were for political alliances. His strength, courage and understanding continue to praised in books of history and among the people even today. On Maharana Pratapa, send these beautiful HD images of the King and remind everyone of the brave warrior.

Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak, is quite a famous character and is mentioned everyone the warrior's story is told. The horse is known for his loyalty in which he died serving the King while jumping across a 21-feet wide river to save his master’s life. Maharana Pratap died of an injury from the hunting accident while tightening the string of a bow with an arrow.