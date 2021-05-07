Happy Mother’s Day 2021! While this year we celebrate the day dedicated to moms everywhere from home because of the pandemic, you can surely send across these lovely Mother's Day greetings and wishes. It is believed that in 1914, a law was passed according to which Mother's Day will be celebrated on the second Sunday of the month of May. Since then it has been celebrated in many countries of the world including India. To celebrate the day, a lot of people search for Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Happy Mother's Day wishes and images, SMS greetings to send to their mother. But we have your back with a wonderful collection of Happy Mother's Day wishes, messages, quotes, images and WhatsApp stickers which you can just download and send to your mother.

In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May and it celebrated in various unique ways by people dedicating the day to their mothers. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Mother's Day 2021 greetings messages to shower love on your mother. You can celebrate this day by sending your mother creative Mother's Day WhatsApp stickers, Mother’s Day 2021 HD Images, Mother’s Day 2021 wallpapers, Hike GIF messages, and motivational quotes for Telegram. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, don't forget to make her day with these Happy Mother's Day wishes, messages, quotes, images that you can send on WhatsApp or just share on your social media and express love for her.

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Role Model I Could Have Ever Asked for!

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Woman Who Raised Me Into the Strong, Independent Woman I Am Today.

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day I Feel So Lucky to Call You My Mom. Enjoy Today, You Deserve It!

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Woman Who Raised Me Into the Man I Am Today. Love You, Mom!

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Couldn’t Do It All Without You!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Here's an innovative way to greet your mother this Mother's Day by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers. Click here to find a good collection of stickers. We wish you all a very Happy Mother's Day 2021, may you have a great time with your mom on this special occasion.

This day commemorates honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).