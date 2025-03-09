Every year, National Barbie Day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the United States of America (USA) on March 9. The special day aims to honour the creation of the iconic Barbie doll and how it has become a favourite of kids and a symbol of childhood memory. National Barbie Day falls on Sunday, March 9. This date marks the day Barbie was introduced to the world at the American International Toy Fair in 1959 by Ruth Handler, the co-founder of Mattel. Barbie has been a symbol of fashion, independence, and empowerment for generations now and this day is a perfect time to celebrate the legacy and the joy the iconic doll brings to our lives. Mattel Debuts Its First-Ever Blind Barbie, Toy Company Unveils Visually Impaired Doll as Part of Its Inclusivity Line (Watch Video).

Over the years, Mattel has expanded Barbie's representation, introducing dolls of different ethnicities, body types, and abilities to promote inclusivity. In this article, let's know more about National Barbie Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Barbie Day 2025 Date

National Barbie Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 9.

National Barbie Day Significance

National Barbie Day honours the special childhood doll – the Barbie. Barbie remains a popular collectible, with some vintage dolls worth thousands of dollars. For generations, Barbie has been a cultural icon, representing fashion, independence, and empowerment. Since her debut in 1959, she has reflected evolving trends, from glamorous evening gowns to modern casual wear.

Barbie’s diverse wardrobe and collaborations with top designers have kept her relevant even today. She has encouraged creativity in young minds, allowing children to express themselves through fashion while imagining limitless possibilities.

