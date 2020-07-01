Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctors' Day in India in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth anniversary (which is incidentally also his death anniversary). He was the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and also dedicated his life to the profession of medicine. He was born on Jule 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962. National Doctors' Day 2020: History, Significance of the Day in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Roy was an eminent physician, educationist, freedom fighter, philanthropist and politician. He is often considered as the Maker of Modern West Bengal. He is one of few people who had obtained Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons (FRCS) and Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom (MRCP). Due to his extensive contribution, he was awarded Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy On National Doctors' Day 2020:

He established some leading medical institutions in Calcutta (Kolkata) like the R.G. Kar Medical College, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, the Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Victoria Institution, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan.

Dr Roy played an important role in establishing the Infectious Disease Hospital, the Indian Institute of Mental Health, and first postgraduate medical college in Calcutta.

When he was mayor Calcutta, he promoted free medical aid, free education and better roads.

He laid the foundation of five major cities in West Bengal, namely Kalyani, Durgapur, Ashokenagar, Bidhannagar and Habra.

In 1961, he gifted his house to people of West Bengal.

He was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Every year, National Doctors' Day is observed in India to create awareness about the works done by doctors. Currently, doctors are the frontline workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus infection. This day is meant to recognise and appreciate their efforts in saving lives.

