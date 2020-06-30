National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 every year in honour of birth and death anniversary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962.

Dr Bidhan Roy was conferred with the honour of Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. July 1 is thus celebrated to recognise the contribution of doctors in serving humanity. National Doctors’ Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Doctor's Day Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Thank and Honour the Frontline Warriors.

Date of National Doctors' Day

National Doctors' Day in India is celebrated on July 1 and this year the day falls on a Wednesday. The day is celebrated in honour of the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

History of National Doctors' Day:

Dr Roy made a huge contribution to the medical field and is one of the first ones to make quality health care services available to all. He played a crucial role in establishing the Indian Institute of mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and even Kolkata's first-ever postgraduate medical college. He established medical institutes like RG Kar Medical College, Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Hospital and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital.

Significance of National Doctors' Day:

The significance of the National Doctors' Day is to create awareness about the work which doctors do in serving lives. The day is meant to recognise and appreciate their role and responsibilities which doctors have.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, when the cases have increased tremendously, it is the doctors who are working 24*7 risking their lives and desperately trying to save people from the pandemic.

