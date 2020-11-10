National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of Independent India. He served as an Education Minister from August 15, 1947, until February 2, 1958. Various campaigns and programs are being held on this day to spread awareness on the importance of education. Schools and colleges will also keep important events remembering the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and also introduce many campaigns by the government to ensure that every person is literate in the country. In this article, we bring you more details about the National Education Day 2020, its date, significance and history of honouring the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

National Education Day 2020 Date

It was on September 11, 2008, when the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced that November 11 would be observed as National Education Day. In 2020, the day falls on November 11, which is Wednesday.

National Education Day: History and Significance

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of independent India. He served his role from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. He established the University Grants Commission (UGC) after India’s independence. Maulana Azad was the youngest president of the Indian National Congress, and people know him as a warrior with a pen for his famous poems in Urdu. He even established higher education institutions and worked for free education in the country.

The Minister of Human Resource Development decided in 2008 that November 11 will be observed as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad. His contribution to the cause of education in India is remarkable and can never be forgotten. Education institutions in the country observe the day with seminars, workshops and rallies with banner cards and slogans on the importance of literacy and the nation’s commitment in all aspects of education.

