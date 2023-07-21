National Junk Food Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated in the United States on July 21 each year. On this day, people indulge in their favourite unhealthy and indulgent treats, commonly known as "junk food." As you celebrate National Junk Food Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of the most popular junk food around the world that you must know of. From Poutine to Taiyaki, 5 Popular Fast Food That Everyone Should Taste at Least Once in Their Lifetime!.

National Junk Food Day is not meant to promote unhealthy eating habits but rather to acknowledge and enjoy the guilty pleasures that many people occasionally indulge in. It's an opportunity for individuals to treat themselves to their favourite snacks and comfort foods, which might include items like potato chips, soda, candy, cookies, ice cream, pizza, and more. Here is a curated list of the most popular junk food around the world that you must know of on National Junk Food Day 2023.

Pizza (Italy/USA)

A classic Italian dish that has become a worldwide favourite. A pizza features a thin crust topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and various toppings such as pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and more.

Pizza | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Burgers and Fries (USA)

American-style burgers, often served with french fries, are one of the most recognizable junk foods. They consist of a beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise.

Burgers and Fries | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hot Dogs (USA)

Another American favourite, hot dogs, are sausages served in a long, soft bun and topped with condiments like ketchup, mustard, onions, and relish. Top Healthy Foods: From Quinoa To Leafy Greens, 10 Power-Packed Foods That You Should Add to Your Daily Meals for a Healthy Lifestyle.

Hot Dogs | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Chips (Crisps) (Various Countries)

Potato chips or crisps are thinly sliced, deep-fried, and flavoured with various seasonings like salt, barbecue, cheese, sour cream, and onion, among others.

Potato Chips | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Chocolate (Various Countries)

Chocolate bars, candies, and treats are beloved worldwide and available in various forms and flavours.

Chocolate | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Churros (Spain/Mexico)

Fried dough pastries rolled in cinnamon sugar, often served with chocolate sauce for dipping.

Churros | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fish and Chips (UK)

A British speciality consisting of battered and deep-fried fish (usually cod or haddock) served with thick-cut fries.

Fish and Chips | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Samosas (India)

Triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat or lentils, deep-fried until crispy.

Samosas | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These are just a few examples of the countless junk food options enjoyed around the world. It's important to remember that while indulging in these treats occasionally can be enjoyable, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is essential for overall health and well-being.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Junk Food Day 2023!

