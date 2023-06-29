National Meteor Watch Day is an annual observance in the United States that is celebrated on June 30. A meteor is a streak of light in the sky that is caused by a meteoroid crashing through Earth’s atmosphere. Meteors are commonly known as shooting stars which come from the solar system and are broken fragments of asteroids. National Meteor Watch Day celebrates meteors and is a day that encourages people to look up at the skies and observe the wonder of nature in the sky. It's a day dedicated to appreciating and observing meteors. Scroll down to know more about the history and significance of National Meteor Watch Day. NASA Teams Up With Seven US Companies Upcoming Human Spaceflight and Commercial Low Earth Orbit Economy.

National Meteor Watch Day 2023 Date

National Meteor Watch Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, June 30.

National Meteor Watch Day History

The history of National Meteor Watch Day is not known. However, it is assumed that the day was established to promote interest in meteor watching and to raise awareness about meteor showers and celestial events. As per historical records, in 1961, the International Astronomical Union had defined it as ‘solid objects moving in interplanetary space’. Meteors became the topic of study by many astronomers, such as Dennis Olmsted in the 19th century, who began analyzing meteor showers to understand their origins. In 1866, scientists like Hubert A. Newton began to make predictions regarding the next meteor shower. Indian Astronauts To Visit International Space Station in 2024: NASA and ISRO To Develop Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation.

National Meteor Watch Day Significance

National Meteor Watch Day is a great opportunity to witness the beauty of nature. The day gives people a chance to connect with the wonders of the night sky and appreciate the beauty of meteors. On National Meteor Watch Day 2023, take a break from your daily routines, go outside, and witness the awe-inspiring sight of shooting stars in the skies. Before heading out, make sure to check the weather forecast, as cloudy or rainy conditions can obstruct the view of the sky, making it difficult to spot meteors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).