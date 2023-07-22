National Parents' Day is an observance in the United States that honours the role of parents in society and the importance of the family unit. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every July. As you observe National Parents’ Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Happy Parents Day 2023 messages, National Parents' Day 2023 greetings, Parents Day images, quotes and HD wallpapers you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Text Messages, Sayings and Greetings To Express Your Love to Your Beloved Parents.

National Parents’ Day 2023 will be observed on July 23. The day aims to recognize and promote responsible parenting, strengthen family bonds, and show appreciation and gratitude for the love and support that parents provide to their children. The concept of National Parents' Day was introduced by Senator Trent Lott and supported by members of the Unification Church and other religious organizations. It was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

The day is not a public holiday, but various activities and events are organized across the country to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of parents. On this day, many people take the opportunity to spend time with their parents, express their love and gratitude, and acknowledge the sacrifices parents make to raise their children. It is also a time to reflect on the importance of strong and healthy family relationships in nurturing and supporting the growth and well-being of children and society as a whole. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy National Parents’ Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, wallpapers and SMS.

While National Parents' Day is predominantly celebrated in the United States, different countries may have their own designated days or celebrations to honour parents and families.

Wishing everyone Happy National Parents’ Day 2023!

